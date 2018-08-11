Coco
Coco Performances & Interviews
- Coco - Sounds of the Verse with Sir Spyrohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p068gzxr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p068gzxr.jpg2018-05-28T15:44:00.000ZSounds of the Verse – 140 seconds to spit fresh bars over a fresh 140 bpm beat. Your time starts now!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p068gzhy
Coco - Sounds of the Verse with Sir Spyro
- Coco at the Great Escape Festivalhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p053kn2d.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p053kn2d.jpg2017-05-21T13:33:00.000ZSheffield rapper Coco catches up with Jamz Supernova at the Great Escape in Brightonhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p053kmz9
Coco at the Great Escape Festival
- Sheffield: Speaking To The Streetshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04g698p.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04g698p.jpg2016-11-12T23:28:00.000ZJaguar Bingham explores street culture, music and fashion. She hears from Adele Bailey, Bally Johal of Sneak Freaks, Shane Fenton, Sole Seekers, Blue Room Mafia and LDizz.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04g41r6
Sheffield: Speaking To The Streets
- Grime MC Coco freestyles over an Asian beat!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04df2t7.pnghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04df2t7.png2016-10-27T14:13:00.000ZIn a radio first for the Asian Network.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04dbfjd
Grime MC Coco freestyles over an Asian beat!
- Coco drops off an Inbox Freshhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0453m2b.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0453m2b.jpg2016-08-18T19:31:00.000ZJam catches up with Coco, whose new single Ova Here is Inbox Freshhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0453m52
Coco drops off an Inbox Fresh
- Coco - My G (Glastonbury 2016)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zklp2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zklp2.jpg2016-06-26T19:37:00.000ZPerforming live on the BBC Introducing Stage on Sundayhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03zkq1t
Coco - My G (Glastonbury 2016)
- Coco Freestyle (#GrimeToFive)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03yrl5j.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03yrl5j.jpg2016-06-20T15:52:00.000ZCoco drops in to perform a freestyle and chat to Christian for the first of the #GrimeToFive sessions.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03yybgm
Coco Freestyle (#GrimeToFive)
- Coco on Friday at The Great Escape 2016https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03vy3gs.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03vy3gs.jpg2016-05-22T13:07:00.000ZSheffield don Coco talks about his first experience of The Great Escape in Brightonhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03vy3k1
Coco on Friday at The Great Escape 2016
Coco Tracks
Big N Serious (remix) (feat. Nadia Rose & AJ Tracey)
Coco
Up!
Coco
Big Bou Yah
Coco
Ingredients (feat. Scrufizzer)
Coco
Wanna Go (feat. Mina Rose, Coco & Big Zuu)
Conducta
10/10
P Money
Big Bou Yah (Instrumental)
Coco
My G
Coco
Up!
Coco
Ova Here (feat. Protoje)
Coco
Past BBC Events
Proms 2016: Prom 36: Jamie Cullum Prom
Royal Albert Hall
2016-08-11T23:26:52
11
Aug
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 36: Jamie Cullum Prom
Royal Albert Hall
Glastonbury: 2016
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2016-06-26T23:26:52
26
Jun
2016
Glastonbury: 2016
16:50
Worthy Farm, Pilton
