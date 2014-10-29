DVLPBorn 11 July 1978
DVLP
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1978-07-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5faf2730-ab29-4e94-a377-143ed87f3fc2
DVLP Biography (Wikipedia)
Bigram John Zayas (born July 11, 1978), professionally known as DVLP or Develop, is an American record producer, songwriter and disc jockey (DJ), from New York City. DVLP was also one half of the production team Doe Boys, alongside his cousin Matthew "Filthy" Delgiorno. Working primarily in the hip hop, pop, and Latin genres, he has produced over 25 songs for American rapper Lil Wayne, including the songs "Fireman" (2005) and "Blunt Blowin" (2011). In 2013, he gained major recognition when he produced the Eminem single "Rap God", which went on to reach number seven on the US ’’Billboard’’ Hot 100 chart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
DVLP Tracks
Sort by
Overtime
DVLP
Overtime
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03f3hj3.jpglink
Overtime
Last played on
Back to artist