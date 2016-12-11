Warren “Baby” DoddsBorn 24 December 1898. Died 14 February 1959
Warren “Baby” Dodds
1898-12-24
Warren "Baby" Dodds (December 24, 1898 – February 14, 1959) was a jazz drummer born in New Orleans, Louisiana. He is regarded as one of the best jazz drummers of the pre-big band era, and one of the most important early jazz drummers. He varied his drum patterns with accents and flourishes, and he generally kept the beat with the bass drum while playing buzz rolls on the snare. Some of his early influences included Louis Cottrell, Sr., Harry Zeno, Henry Martin, and Tubby Hall. Dodds was among the first drummers to be recorded who improvised while performing.
Louis Armstrong
Warren “Baby” Dodds
Johnny St. Cyr
Mutt Carey's New Yorkers
Warren “Baby” Dodds
King Oliver
Louis Armstrong
King Oliver
King Oliver
King Oliver
Johnny St. Cyr
Louis Armstrong
Bud Scott
Bud Scott
King Oliver
King Oliver
King Oliver
Lawrence Marrero
Alcide Slow Drag Pavageau, Jim Robinson, Bunk Johnson, George Lewis, Alton Purnell, Lawrence Marrero & Warren "Baby" Dodds
Sidney Bechet
