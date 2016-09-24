David HughesEnglish film composer / keyboardist. Born 25 April 1960
David Hughes
1960-04-25
David Hughes Biography (Wikipedia)
David Alan Hughes (born 25 April 1960) is an English keyboardist who played in different new wave bands, and later became successful making music for films.
David Hughes Tracks
Zorba The Greek
John Murphy And David Hughes
Performer
Last played on
