Master ShortieLondon hip hop artist (real name Theo Kerlin). Born 7 May 1989
Master Shortie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqvmx.jpg
1989-05-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5fabb404-3252-4655-8c01-5ba575033c86
Master Shortie Biography (Wikipedia)
Theo Jerome Kerlin (born 7 May 1989) is a British MC who is credited by his stage name Master Shortie. He is also a singer, establishing his own record label, Odd One Out. Plus has been listed in the Sound of 2009 poll.
Master Shortie Tracks
Dead End
Gravity (feat. Ed Sheeran)
Superstar
Daydream (Redlight RMX)
Bringing It Back (Axxon Remix)
Daydream
Bringing It Back
Bring It Back
Dance Like A White Boy
Rope Chain (Live Ras Kwame Session)
