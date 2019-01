William Alfred Sergeant (born 12 April 1958 in Liverpool) is an English guitarist, best known for being a member of Echo & the Bunnymen. Born in Walton Hospital, he grew up in the village of Melling and attended nearby Deyes Lane Secondary Modern. He is the group's only constant member.

