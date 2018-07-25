Yvonne HowardMezzo-soprano. Born 1960
Yvonne Howard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1960
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5faa5724-abb7-435f-b902-9fc6bbe02ac4
Yvonne Howard Tracks
Sort by
'Pur ti miro' (L'Incoronazione di Poppea)
Claudio Monteverdi
'Pur ti miro' (L'Incoronazione di Poppea)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
'Pur ti miro' (L'Incoronazione di Poppea)
Last played on
'Ah, Guarda Sorella' (Cosi fan tutte)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
'Ah, Guarda Sorella' (Cosi fan tutte)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
'Ah, Guarda Sorella' (Cosi fan tutte)
Last played on
TIt for Tat
Benjamin Britten
TIt for Tat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
TIt for Tat
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist