Tanya Lacey (born 2 March 1986) is a British recording artist, songwriter and composer. She signed to the record label Sony Music. She is best known for writing and featuring on Loick Essien's single "How We Roll" which peaked to the No. 2 spot on the UK Singles Chart. Lacey later co-wrote will.i.am's single "T.H.E. (The Hardest Ever)" featuring Jennifer Lopez and Mick Jagger which charted at No. 3 on the UK Singles Chart. Later, Tanya supported Bruno Mars as his sole European support for The Doo-Wops & Hooligans Tour. In 2017 she competed on the Voice UK and made it past the Blind Auditions, joining Team Gavin (Gavin Rossdale). In the second stage of the competition, she was eliminated from Gavin's team, but was 'stolen' by Will (will.i.am).