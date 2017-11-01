Stephen MontagueBorn 10 March 1943
Stephen Montague
1943-03-10
Stephen Montague Biography (Wikipedia)
Stephen Montague (born March 10, 1943 in Syracuse, New York) is a composer who grew up in Idaho, New Mexico, West Virginia and Florida.
