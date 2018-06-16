Simon Neale (born 20 January 1977), known by his stage names Shadow Child and Dave Spoon, is an English radio DJ and dance music producer. He's also part of the duo Avec alongside Doorly. He was part of the line-up on BBC Radio 1's "In New DJs We Trust" feature, which ran from Thursday night to Friday morning at 2 am to 4 am. The DJ has become notable for his hits, "Bad Girl (At Night)" with Lisa Maffia and "Baditude" with Sam Obernik. His first release as Shadow Child was on Dirtybird Records in March 2012, and he's since formed his own record label, Food Music, alongside Lewis of Kry Wolf. Simon has a show on Rinse FM from 9 am to 1 pm every Wednesday evening as Shadow Child.