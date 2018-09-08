The Del SatinsFormed 1958
The Del Satins
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1958
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5fa22c01-361d-4009-bbf7-563664f6319a
The Del Satins Biography (Wikipedia)
The Del-Satins were an American vocal group, most active in the early 1960s, who recorded on their own but are best remembered for their harmonies on hit records for Dion and others. They have been described as having "few peers as practitioners of white doo-wop."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Del Satins Tracks
Sort by
Does My Love Stand A Chance
The Del Satins
Does My Love Stand A Chance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Does My Love Stand A Chance
Last played on
The Del Satins Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist