Marti WebbBorn 13 December 1943
Marti Webb
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p060x1mj.jpg
1943-12-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5f9fece1-7aca-4919-96b3-422b375f4cd7
Marti Webb Biography (Wikipedia)
Marti Webb (born 13 December 1943, Hampstead, London) is an English actress and singer, who appeared on stage in Evita, before starring in Andrew Lloyd Webber's one-woman show Tell Me on a Sunday in 1980. This included her biggest hit single, "Take That Look Off Your Face", a UK top three hit, with the parent album also reaching the top three.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marti Webb Performances & Interviews
Marti Webb Tracks
Sort by
Half A Sixpence
Tommy Steele
Half A Sixpence
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdnq.jpglink
Half A Sixpence
Last played on
Take That Look Off Your Face
Marti Webb
Take That Look Off Your Face
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x1n3.jpglink
Take That Look Off Your Face
Last played on
My Foolish Heart
Marti Webb
My Foolish Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x1n3.jpglink
My Foolish Heart
Last played on
Always There
Marti Webb
Always There
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x1n3.jpglink
Always There
Last played on
Capped Teeth And Caesar Salad
Marti Webb
Capped Teeth And Caesar Salad
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x1n3.jpglink
Capped Teeth And Caesar Salad
Last played on
Tell Me On A Sunday
Marti Webb
Tell Me On A Sunday
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x1n3.jpglink
Tell Me On A Sunday
Last played on
Opposite Your Smile
Jim Dale
Opposite Your Smile
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x1n3.jpglink
Opposite Your Smile
Last played on
Ben
Marti Webb
Ben
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x1n3.jpglink
Ben
Last played on
HALF A SIXPENCE
Tommy Steele
HALF A SIXPENCE
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdnq.jpglink
HALF A SIXPENCE
Last played on
Tell Me On A Sunday
Marti Webb
Tell Me On A Sunday
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x1n3.jpglink
Tell Me On A Sunday
Last played on
Marti Webb Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist