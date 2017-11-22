Evelyn EvelynFormed 2007
Evelyn Evelyn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2007
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5f9eda21-2257-47e0-813d-4592acfe008b
Evelyn Evelyn Biography (Wikipedia)
Evelyn Evelyn are a musical duo formed by Amanda Palmer (of The Dresden Dolls) and Jason Webley. According to the fictional backstory described by Palmer and Webley, the duo consists of conjoined twin sisters (aka "Eva" and "Lyn"), Evelyn and Evelyn Neville, who were discovered in 2007 by Palmer and Webley. The twins are actually portrayed by Palmer and Webley, dressed in connected garments.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Evelyn Evelyn Tracks
Sort by
Love Will Tear Us Apart
Evelyn Evelyn
Love Will Tear Us Apart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Will Tear Us Apart
Last played on
Evelyn Evelyn
Evelyn Evelyn
Evelyn Evelyn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Elephant Elephant
Evelyn Evelyn
Elephant Elephant
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Elephant Elephant
Last played on
Elephant
Evelyn Evelyn
Elephant
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Elephant
Last played on
Evelyn Evelyn Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist