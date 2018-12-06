Ralph DownesBorn 16 August 1904. Died 24 December 1993
Ralph Downes
1904-08-16
Ralph Downes Biography (Wikipedia)
Ralph William Downes CBE KSG (16 August 1904 – 24 December 1993) was an English organist, organ designer, teacher and music director and was Professor of Organ in the Royal College of Music.
Ralph Downes Tracks
Saint Nicholas (The Birth of Nicholas)
Benjamin Britten
Saint Nicholas (The Birth of Nicholas)
Saint Nicholas (The Birth of Nicholas)
Coronation Te Deum
Ralph Downes
Coronation Te Deum
Coronation Te Deum
Toccata in F (Finale of Symphony No 5, Op 42 No 1) (feat. Ralph Downes)
Charles‐Marie Widor
Toccata in F (Finale of Symphony No 5, Op 42 No 1) (feat. Ralph Downes)
Past BBC Events
Proms 1976: Prom 30
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exj6q9
Royal Albert Hall
1976-08-15
15
Aug
1976
Proms 1976: Prom 30
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1973: Prom 56
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebq9rz
Brompton Oratory
1973-08-15
15
Aug
1973
Proms 1973: Prom 56
Brompton Oratory
Proms 1972: Prom 09
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ez3d4f
Royal Albert Hall
1972-07-30
30
Jul
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 09
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1960: Prom 47
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2wmbp
Royal Albert Hall
1960-09-15
15
Sep
1960
Proms 1960: Prom 47
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1954: Prom 22
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehffhn
Royal Albert Hall
1954-08-18
18
Aug
1954
Proms 1954: Prom 22
Royal Albert Hall
