Arthur MullardBorn 19 September 1910. Died 11 December 1995
Arthur Ernest Mullard (né Mullord; 19 September 1910 – 11 December 1995) was an English actor and singer.
Following military service and a brief boxing career, Mullard found work as a cockney character actor in film and TV comedy, notably in the series Romany Jones. Soon after his death, it was alleged that he had committed acts of extreme domestic violence and sexual abuse.
