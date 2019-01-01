Giacomo FinettiDied 1631
Giacomo Finetti
Giacomo Finetti Biography (Wikipedia)
Giacomo Finetti (died 1630) was an Italian Anconitan priest and composer. He was Maestro di cappella in the gran Casa of Venice.
