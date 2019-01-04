Al WilsonBorn 19 June 1939. Died 21 April 2008
Al Wilson
1939-06-19
Al Wilson Biography (Wikipedia)
Allen LaMar "Al" Wilson (June 19, 1939 – April 21, 2008) was an American soul singer known for the million-selling #1 hit, "Show and Tell". He is also remembered for his Northern soul anthem, "The Snake".
Al Wilson Tracks
Help Me
Help Me
The Snake
The Snake
Show and Tell
Show and Tell
Help Me (Instrumental)
