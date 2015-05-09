George BruniesBorn 6 February 1902. Died 19 November 1974
George Brunies
1902-02-06
George Brunies Biography (Wikipedia)
George Clarence Brunies (February 6, 1902 – November 19, 1974), a.k.a. Georg Brunis, was a jazz trombonist who was part of the dixieland revival. He was known as "The King of the Tailgate Trombone".
Relaxin' at the Touro
George Brunies
Relaxin' at the Touro
At the Jazz Band Ball
George Brunies
At the Jazz Band Ball
Mandy
George Brunies
Mandy
