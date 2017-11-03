Blues PillsFormed December 2011
Blues Pills
2011-12
Blues Pills Biography
Blues Pills are a Swedish rock band, formed in Örebro in 2011. The four piece released EPs and singles before signing up with German record label Nuclear Blast and releasing a successful self-titled debut album Blues Pills. The band released their second album Lady in Gold in August 2016.
Lady In Gold
Blues Pills
Lady In Gold
Lady In Gold
Last played on
Gypsy
Blues Pills
Gypsy
Gypsy
Last played on
High Class Woman
Blues Pills
High Class Woman
High Class Woman
Last played on
