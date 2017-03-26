SólstafirFormed January 1995
Sólstafir
1995-01
Sólstafir Biography (Wikipedia)
Sólstafir is an Icelandic post-metal band formed in 1995 and currently signed to Season of Mist. Originally a black metal band, they transitioned to a post-rock-influenced style on their second album Masterpiece of Bitterness.
Bláfjall
Ótta
Lágnætti
