Olga NeuwirthBorn 4 August 1968
Olga Neuwirth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05qvv6z.jpg
1968-08-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5f9730d5-dc5c-4235-b4f7-dd76cf579199
Olga Neuwirth Biography (Wikipedia)
Olga Neuwirth (born 4 August 1968 in Graz) is an Austrian composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Olga Neuwirth Tracks
Sort by
Aello - Ballet Mecanomorphe
Olga Neuwirth
Aello - Ballet Mecanomorphe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05qvv8b.jpglink
Aello - Ballet Mecanomorphe
Last played on
Aello - ballet mécanomorphe
Olga Neuwirth
Aello - ballet mécanomorphe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05qvv8b.jpglink
Aello - ballet mécanomorphe
Last played on
Lost Highway - Scenes 9 (conclusion)
Olga Neuwirth
Lost Highway - Scenes 9 (conclusion)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05qvv8b.jpglink
Lost Highway - Scenes 9 (conclusion)
Last played on
Masaot/Clocks Without Hands (UK premiere)
Olga Neuwirth
Masaot/Clocks Without Hands (UK premiere)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05qvv8b.jpglink
Masaot/Clocks Without Hands (UK premiere)
Last played on
Nurseries' Heroes 1 (Goodnight Mommy)
Christa Schönfeldinger
Nurseries' Heroes 1 (Goodnight Mommy)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05qvv8b.jpglink
Nurseries' Heroes 1 (Goodnight Mommy)
Last played on
Le Encantadas o le avventure nel mare delle meraviglie
Olga Neuwirth
Le Encantadas o le avventure nel mare delle meraviglie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05qvv8b.jpglink
Le Encantadas o le avventure nel mare delle meraviglie
Last played on
Goodnight Mommy (2014) - Title 23
Olga Neuwirth
Goodnight Mommy (2014) - Title 23
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05qvv8b.jpglink
Goodnight Mommy (2014) - Title 23
Orchestra
Last played on
Lost Highway (2003) - Intro
Olga Neuwirth
Lost Highway (2003) - Intro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05qvv8b.jpglink
Lost Highway (2003) - Intro
Last played on
Weariness heals wounds (UK premiere)
Olga Neuwirth
Weariness heals wounds (UK premiere)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05qvv8b.jpglink
Weariness heals wounds (UK premiere)
Last played on
Weariness heals Wounds
Antoine Tamestit
Weariness heals Wounds
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05qvv8b.jpglink
Weariness heals Wounds
Last played on
The Cartographer Song
Olga Neuwirth
The Cartographer Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05qvv8b.jpglink
The Cartographer Song
Performer
Ensemble
Last played on
American Lulu
Gerry Cornelius, Olga Neuwirth & London Sinfonietta
American Lulu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
American Lulu
Performer
Last played on
Lost Highway (feat. Olga Neuwirth)
Arditti Quartet
Lost Highway (feat. Olga Neuwirth)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xq628.jpglink
Lost Highway (feat. Olga Neuwirth)
Last played on
American Lulu - opera in 3 acts [adapted from Berg's opera and completed]
Olga Neuwirth
American Lulu - opera in 3 acts [adapted from Berg's opera and completed]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05qvv8b.jpglink
American Lulu - opera in 3 acts [adapted from Berg's opera and completed]
Last played on
Remnants of songs... an amphigory for viola and orchestra (feat. Philharmonia Orchestra, Olga Neuwirth & Susanna Mälkki)
Lawrence Power
Remnants of songs... an amphigory for viola and orchestra (feat. Philharmonia Orchestra, Olga Neuwirth & Susanna Mälkki)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05bxzg6.jpglink
Remnants of songs... an amphigory for viola and orchestra (feat. Philharmonia Orchestra, Olga Neuwirth & Susanna Mälkki)
Last played on
American Lulu - opera in 3 acts [adapted from Berg's opera and completed]
Olga Neuwirth
American Lulu - opera in 3 acts [adapted from Berg's opera and completed]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05qvv8b.jpglink
Remnants of Songs...An Amphigory
Olga Neuwirth
Remnants of Songs...An Amphigory
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05qvv8b.jpglink
Remnants of Songs...An Amphigory
Last played on
Olga Neuwirth Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist