Denzel Rae Don Curry (born February 16, 1995) is an American rapper. Raised in Carol City, Florida, Curry started rapping while in sixth grade and began working on his first mixtape in 2011, when he was attending school. Influenced by underground Florida rapper SpaceGhostPurrp, the mixtape was later featured on Purrp's social media, giving Curry local attention and resulting in Curry joining Purrp's hip-hop collective, Raider Klan.

Curry left Raider Klan in 2013, releasing his debut full-length album a year later while still in high school, titled Nostalgic 64 on September 3, 2013. He has gone on to release two more projects, Imperial on March 9, 2016, and Ta13oo on July 27, 2018, which debuted at number 28 on the Billboard 200 chart.