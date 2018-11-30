Simon McKerrell
Simon McKerrell Tracks
The Battle of the Somme/ Donald MacLean of Lewis
Finlay MacDonald
Malcolm the Tailor / Kail and Porridge / Mrs MacLeod of Raasay
Chris Gibb
Lament For Donald Duaghal MacKay
Chris Gibb
Traditional Reel / Kalabakan / An Drochaid Chliuteach
Finlay MacDonald
The Cockney Jocks/The Battle of Waterloo/Flett from Flotta
Simon McKerrell
Lucy Cassidy
Finlay MacDonald
The Cameronian Rant,Dora MacLeod,Stornoway Castle,MacAllister?s Dirk
Simon McKerrell
The Battle of the Somme/Donald Maclean of Lewis
Chris Gibb, Finlay MacDonald & Simon McKerrell
Inveran, Mrs donald Maclean, Atholl Cummers, the Cameronian Rant, Stornoway Castle, Alick Cameron, Champion Piper
Simon McKerrell
The Coppermill / Greenwood Side / The Seige Of Delhi
Finlay MacDonald
Cockney Jocks/battle Of Waterloo/flett From Flotta
Chris Gibb
Traditional Reel/Kalabakan/An Drochaid Chliuteach (The Famous Bridge)
Chris Gibb
The Battle of the Somme/Donald Maclean of Lewis
Chris Gibb
Arthur Bignold of Lochrosque/Susan MacLeod/Mrs MacPherson of Inveran
Jonny Hardie
DOMHNALL NAN DOMHNALL/BIRD'S NEST/GLENLYON/GILLIAN FRAME'S/LAUREN MACKOWEN'SEASY CLUB REEL
Simon McKerrell
Traditional Reel/Kalabakan/An Drochaid Chliuteach (The Famous Bridge)
Chris Gibb, Finlay MacDonald & Simon McKerrell
Performer
Atholl Cummers / P/M Hector MacLean / Miss Proud / Little Cascade
Simon McKerrell
White Heather Cottage / Atholl Cummers / Turf Lodge / Baldooser
Simon McKerrell
