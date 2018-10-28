Bruno Boterf
Bruno Boterf
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0304pcx.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5f906a40-3aaf-4552-bcdf-2875985f003e
Bruno Boterf Tracks
Sort by
La Chasse
Clément Janequin
La Chasse
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0304pcx.jpglink
La Chasse
Last played on
Can she excuse my wrongs
John Dowland
Can she excuse my wrongs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047mp84.jpglink
Can she excuse my wrongs
Ensemble
Last played on
Mignonne, allon voir si la roze for 4 voices
Guillaume Costeley
Mignonne, allon voir si la roze for 4 voices
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0304pcx.jpglink
Mignonne, allon voir si la roze for 4 voices
Choir
Last played on
Madrigal: Vostro fui
Orlande de Lassus
Madrigal: Vostro fui
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1by.jpglink
Madrigal: Vostro fui
Ensemble
Last played on
Madrigal: Quel chiaro sol
Orlande de Lassus
Madrigal: Quel chiaro sol
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1by.jpglink
Madrigal: Quel chiaro sol
Ensemble
Last played on
Motet: Audi dulcis amica
Orlande de Lassus
Motet: Audi dulcis amica
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1by.jpglink
Motet: Audi dulcis amica
Ensemble
Last played on
Back to artist