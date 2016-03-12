PylonPost-punk band from Athens, GA. Formed 1978
Pylon
1978
Pylon Biography (Wikipedia)
Pylon was an American rock band from Athens, Georgia. The band's danceable sound, a blend of new wave, post-punk, jangle pop, alternative rock and funk rock, influenced the Athens music scene and the 1980s American pop underground. AllMusic wrote that Pylon's "role as elder statesmen of the alternative rock explosion is unassailable".
Pylon Tracks
