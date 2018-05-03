Louise Ebrel, born 27 July 1932 at Treffrin in the Côtes-du-Nord (the present Côtes d'Armor), is a Breton singer whose parents Eugénie Goadec (one of the Goadec Sisters) and Job Ebrel were themselves singers. Her repertoire is composed of traditional Breton songs, either for dancing (kan ha diskan) or for listening (gwerz).

From 1991 to 2006 she accompanied the singer-poet Denez Prigent in concerts, both as a duo and with his musical group. Since 1996 she has frequently sung with Ifig Flatrès in kan ha diskan at festoù noz. Since 2006 she has performed on Breton stages with the punk group Les Ramoneurs de menhirs and the rockers of Red Cardell as well as the ensemble The Celtic Social Club founded in 2014.