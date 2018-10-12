AzymuthFormed 1973
Azymuth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqgvy.jpg
1973
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5f86a079-be87-4eb3-8709-afe2498afa37
Azymuth Biography
Azymuth is a Brazilian jazz-funk trio formed in 1973. The original band members were the late Jose Roberto Bertrami (keyboards), plus Alex Malheiros (bass, guitars), and Ivan Conti (drums, percussion).
Azymuth Tracks
Jazz Carnival
Azymuth
Jazz Carnival
Jazz Carnival
Melo Dos Dois Bicudos
Azymuth
Melo Dos Dois Bicudos
Melo Dos Dois Bicudos
In My Treehouse (DJ Harvey Mix)
Azymuth
In My Treehouse (DJ Harvey Mix)
In My Treehouse (DJ Harvey Mix)
500 Miles High
Azymuth
500 Miles High
500 Miles High
Jazz Carnival (Global Communication Space Jazz Mix)
Azymuth
Jazz Carnival (Global Communication Space Jazz Mix)
Dear Limmertz
Azymuth
Dear Limmertz
Dear Limmertz
Orange Clouds
Azymuth
Orange Clouds
Orange Clouds
Fênix (Ron Trent Remix)
Azymuth
Fênix (Ron Trent Remix)
Fênix (Ron Trent Remix)
Papasong
Azymuth
Papasong
Papasong
May I Have This Dance (Aroop Roy Rework)
Azymuth
May I Have This Dance (Aroop Roy Rework)
May I Have This Dance (Aroop Roy Rework)
Corumbá
Azymuth
Corumbá
Corumbá
Curtiço No Stereo
Azymuth
Curtiço No Stereo
Curtiço No Stereo
Fly Over The Horizon
Azymuth
Fly Over The Horizon
Fly Over The Horizon
Un Amigo (A Friend)
Azymuth
Un Amigo (A Friend)
Un Amigo (A Friend)
Caça a Raposa
Azymuth
Caça a Raposa
Caça a Raposa
Faça de Conta (Seems Like This)
Azymuth
Faça de Conta (Seems Like This)
Faça de Conta (Seems Like This)
Linha do Horizonte (Mr Beatnick Remix)
Azymuth
Linha do Horizonte (Mr Beatnick Remix)
Linha do Horizonte (Mr Beatnick Remix)
LINHA-DO-HORIZONTE
Azymuth
LINHA-DO-HORIZONTE
LINHA-DO-HORIZONTE
Ta Nessa Ainda Bicho (Zed Bias Remix)
Azymuth
Ta Nessa Ainda Bicho (Zed Bias Remix)
Ta Nessa Ainda Bicho (Zed Bias Remix)
Di No Pe (Kirk Degiorgio Remix)
Azymuth
Di No Pe (Kirk Degiorgio Remix)
Di No Pe (Kirk Degiorgio Remix)
Jazz Carnival (YamBee Rework)
Azymuth
Jazz Carnival (YamBee Rework)
Jazz Carnival (YamBee Rework)
Partido Alto
Azymuth
Partido Alto
Partido Alto
Avenida Das Mangueiras (SS Translation by Theo Parrish)
Azymuth
Avenida Das Mangueiras (SS Translation by Theo Parrish)
Manha
Azymuth
Manha
Manha
Morning
Azymuth
Morning
Morning
Madalena (feat. Elis Regina)
Azymuth
Madalena (feat. Elis Regina)
Madalena (feat. Elis Regina)
