Bayside is an American punk band from the Bayside, Queens neighborhood of New York City, formed in 2000, currently consisting of lead vocalist/guitarist Anthony Raneri, lead guitarist Jack O'Shea, bassist Nick Ghanbarian, and drummer Chris Guglielmo.

Since their formation, the group has released eight full-length albums, with their debut, Sirens and Condolences, in 2004, and the release of 2005's follow-up, Bayside, launching the band into mainstream success. The band released five more albums: The Walking Wounded (2007), Shudder (2008), Killing Time (2011), and Cult (2014), which peaked at #24 on the US Billboard charts, and Acoustic: Volume 2

The group's latest full-length album, Vacancy, was released on August 19, 2016, with mostly positive reviews.