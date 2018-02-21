MajesticUK house & garage MC/producer. Born 10 January 1987
Boss (Jaguar Skills Dubplate)
Barking
Pogo Stick (Remix) (feat. Milli Major, Majestic, Grim Sickers & Example)
Performer
Creeping In The Dark (Armand van Helden Remix)
Man's Not Hot (Remix)
Performer
Man's Not Hot (Majestic Remix)
Boss (Nathan Dawe Dubplate) (feat. Bossman Birdie & Milli Major)
Naughty Sesh (feat. Tigermonkey)
Naughty Sesh
Bad Selection
Boss (feat. Bossman Birdie & Milli Major)
Boss (MistaJam Special) (feat. Bossman Birdie & Milli Major)
Shape Of You (Majestic Remix)
Raised In The 90s
Hard (DJ Target Dubplate)
Hard
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Leeds
Reading
2013-08-23T23:50:04
23
Aug
2013
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Leeds
