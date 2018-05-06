Blue Roses is the recording name of Laura Groves, an English musician originally from Shipley, West Yorkshire, England. Her debut album, Blue Roses, was released in 2009 on XL Recordings. Groves now lives in London and releasing music under her own name. Thinking about Thinking EP came out in 2013, followed by Committed Language EP in February 2015. Laura Groves and her band also played a string of dates in support of Elbow and Glass Animals.