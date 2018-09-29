Viju ShahBorn 5 June 1959
Viju Shah (born, Vijay Kalyanji Shah, 5 June 1959) is an Indian score composer of Hindi cinema. He is the son of music director Kalyanji Virji Shah of composer duo Kalyanji Anandji. He composed music for movies such as Vishwatama (1992), Mohra (1994), Tere Mere Sapne (1996) and Gupt (1997) for which got his second nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Music Director and he won the 1998 Filmfare Award for Best Background Score for Gupt.
