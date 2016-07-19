Dawn Thomas Wallace
Dawn Thomas Wallace
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5f738c61-7aad-4f45-bfdd-86bf5f5125fd
Dawn Thomas Wallace Tracks
Sort by
We Are Not Ashamed
Dawn Thomas Wallace
We Are Not Ashamed
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04lk6mm.jpglink
We Are Not Ashamed
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2016: Prom 6: Gospel Prom
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejmwhn
Royal Albert Hall
2016-07-19T00:13:48
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03mx21g.jpg
19
Jul
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 6: Gospel Prom
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist