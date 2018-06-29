Xaviera Gold is a female African American dance music singer who is a former DJ and mixer on Chicago's WBMX-FM. In 1987, she had a hit with Ralphi Rosario on the song "You Used to Hold Me" under the name Xavier Gold (without the 'a' at the end). With Masters At Work, she went to #1 on the Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart in 1993 with "Gonna Get Back to You". She had an additional Top 10 on the dance chart in 1994 as the featured vocalist on Ralphi Rosario's track "You Used to Hold Me '94". The song "Good Luv" followed later that year and was a Top 30 dance hit.