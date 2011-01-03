Ink & DaggerFormed 1995. Disbanded 1999
Ink & Dagger
1995
Ink & Dagger Biography (Wikipedia)
Ink & Dagger were a punk rock band from Philadelphia that was active in the 1990s. The two permanent members throughout the band's career were guitarist Don Devore and vocalist Sean Patrick McCabe. Other members included Ashli State, Terry Yerves, Ryan McLaughlin, Joshua Brown, Jennifer Layne Park , Dave Wagenschutz, Derek Zglenski, and Eric Wareheim. Band members frequently incorporated references to vampires in their music, painted their faces, and played with fake blood. Some members were previously in Crud is a Cult, The Mandela Strike Force and Frail.
Ink & Dagger Tracks
The History In Ecstasy
The Fine Art of Original Sin
