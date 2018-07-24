Ana Silvera is an alternative/folk singer-songwriter and composer from London, UK. To date, Ana Silvera has released two solo albums: "The Aviary" (2012) and "Arcana - A Winter EP" (2017) and collaborated with choirs including Estonian Television Girls Choir, Roundhouse Experimental Choir, early music ensemble Concerto Caledonia, folk singers Olivia Chaney and Jim Moray, duetted with Imogen Heap, composed for Royal Ballet and has performed and/or been played on radio stations including BBC Radio 3 (The Verb, Late Junction), BBC Radio 6, BBC Wales, XFM and Resonance FM. Ana Silvera has performed at major venues including the Purcell Room, Union Chapel, The Roundhouse main stage and Sage Gateshead. Her BASCA-award nominated song-cycle, "Oracles" will be released in 2018 on Gearbox Records.