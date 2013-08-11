Bill Ternent and his Sweet Rhythm Orchestra
Bill Ternent and his Sweet Rhythm Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5f6f4387-57f1-462d-b45f-c175ce87ae4c
Tracks
Sort by
Cleaning My Rifle
Bill Ternent and his Sweet Rhythm Orchestra
Cleaning My Rifle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cleaning My Rifle
Last played on
She's my lovely.
Bill Ternent and his Sweet Rhythm Orchestra
She's my lovely.
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She's my lovely.
Last played on
She's my lovely (with Ken Beaumont vocal)
Bill Ternent and his Sweet Rhythm Orchestra
She's my lovely (with Ken Beaumont vocal)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist