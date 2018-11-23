K Koke
Kevin Georgiou (born 22 May 1985), better known by his stage name K. Koke, is an English rapper of Greek Cypriot descent from Stonebridge, North West London, He is best known for his Fire in the Booth freestyle on Charlie Sloth's show on BBC Radio 1Xtra, which has accumulated over 12 million YouTube views.
Charlie Sloth chats to K Koke
K Koke Radio 1 Review Show Freestyle
K Koke is in the building
Past BBC Events
Global Gathering: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/erc8q9/acts/ag8hzc
Stratford-Upon-Avon
2013-07-26T23:44:22
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01dfh18.jpg
26
Jul
2013
Global Gathering: 2013
Stratford-Upon-Avon
Live Lounge: K Koke
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2fxn3
BBC Broadcasting House
2013-01-25T23:44:22
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0147f9r.jpg
25
Jan
2013
Live Lounge: K Koke
BBC Broadcasting House
Live Lounge: K Koke
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/emrzp6
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2012-11-30T23:44:22
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p013tfkj.jpg
30
Nov
2012
Live Lounge: K Koke
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
