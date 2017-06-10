Frank CordellBorn 1 June 1918. Died 6 July 1980
Frank Cordell
1918-06-01
Frank Cordell Biography (Wikipedia)
Frank Cordell (1 June 1918 – 6 July 1980) was a British composer, arranger and conductor, who was actively involved with the Institute of Contemporary Arts. He also composed music under the name Frank Meilleur or Meillear (Meillear being his mother’s maiden name).
Frank Cordell Tracks
What Is This Thing Called Love?
Frank Cordell
Theme From The Rebel
Frank Cordell
Theme From The Rebel
Last played on
Cromwell - Main Titles, Model Army, Away With This Bauble
Frank Cordell
Cromwell - Main Titles, Model Army, Away With This Bauble
Orchestra
Last played on
End Titles
Frank Cordell
End Titles
Last played on
Ou La La (From The Rebel)
Frank Cordell
Mad, Passionate Love
Frank Cordell
Mad, Passionate Love
Last played on
THE REBEL (1961): Theme
Frank Cordell
THE REBEL (1961): Theme
Performer
Last played on
