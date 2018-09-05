Lia Ices
Lia Ices Biography (Wikipedia)
Lia Ices is a singer-songwriter from Westport, Connecticut, currently living in Northern California. While she has been performing and recording for several years, Ices gained prominence when her song "Love is Won", from her second studio album Grown Unknown, was played over the closing credits of the second-to-last episode of season one of HBO's Girls on June 10, 2012.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lia Ices Tracks
Tell Me
Little Marriage
Love is Won
All The Way Up (feat. Lia Ices & Brasstracks)
Thousand Eyes
Higher
Daphne
Bag Of Lyrics
Bag of Wind
Love Is Won (Radio Edit)
Grown Unknown
Love Is Won (Record Of The Week)
