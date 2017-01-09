M.I.A.USA punk band. Formed 1982. Disbanded 1988
M.I.A.
1982
M.I.A. Biography (Wikipedia)
M.I.A. is a 1980s punk rock band from Orange County, California. The band's sound is generally hardcore and thrasher, though they produced more melodic and progressive sounds in their later albums. Allmusic called the band "one of the 50 best So-Cal punk bands of the great early-'80s second wave explosion."
M.I.A. Tracks
Y.A.L.A
M.I.A.
Y.A.L.A
Y.A.L.A
Put It On Me
M.I.A.
Put It On Me
Put It On Me
There's A Space For All That I See
M.I.A.
There's A Space For All That I See
