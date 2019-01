M.I.A. is a 1980s punk rock band from Orange County, California. The band's sound is generally hardcore and thrasher, though they produced more melodic and progressive sounds in their later albums. Allmusic called the band "one of the 50 best So-Cal punk bands of the great early-'80s second wave explosion."

