Jimmy Van Eaton
Jimmy Van Eaton Biography
James Mack Van Eaton (born December 23, 1937), known as Jimmy Van Eaton or J. M. Van Eaton, is an American rock and roll drummer, singer and record producer, best known for his recordings as the drummer in sessions with Jerry Lee Lewis and others at Sun Records in the 1950s. Lewis referred to him as "THE creative rock 'n' roll drummer".
Beat-nik (Instrumental)
