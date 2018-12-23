ACM Gospel ChoirFormed 2005
ACM Gospel Choir
2005
ACM Gospel Choir Biography (Wikipedia)
The ACM Gospel Choir is a British gospel choir made up of students of the Academy of Contemporary Music. The group first came to public attention in the summer of 2008 when they gained 4th place in BBC One's Saturday night show Last Choir Standing. Shortly after leaving the show the choir released their first album.
ACM Gospel Choir Tracks
O Holy Night
Joyful, Joyful
Mark Hall
Joyful Joyful
ACM Choir
Steal away
USA.Traditional, ACM Gospel Choir & Mark De Lisser
Steal away
ACM Gospel Choir
Total Praise
ACM Gospel Choir
Ev'ry Time I Feel The Spirit
ACM Gospel Choir
Good News
ACM Gospel Choir
Silent Night
ACM Gospel Choir
When A Child Is Born
ACM Gospel Choir
He Reigns
ACM Gospel Choir
Wade In The Water
ACM Gospel Choir
Oh Happy Day
ACM Gospel Choir
Shackles
ACM Gospel Choir
Stand By Me
ACM Gospel Choir
My Life Is In Your Hands
ACM Gospel Choir
