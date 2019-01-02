Rat Boy
1996-02-21
Rat Boy Biography (Wikipedia)
Jordan Cardy (born 21 February 1996), known by his stage name Rat Boy, is an English musician from Chelmsford, Essex.
Rat Boy Performances & Interviews
Rat Boy - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
2016-07-26
His first Glastonbury and he smashed it.
Rat Boy - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
Rat Boy Tracks
Chip On My Shoulder
Rat Boy
Chip On My Shoulder
Internationally Unknown
Rat Boy
Internationally Unknown
Revolution
Rat Boy
Revolution
Revolution
Last played on
Laidback
Rat Boy
Laidback
Laidback
Last played on
Move
Rat Boy
Move
Move
Last played on
Be My Anime
Rat Boy
Be My Anime
Be My Anime
Last played on
I'll Be Waiting
Rat Boy
I'll Be Waiting
I'll Be Waiting
Last played on
Fake ID
Rat Boy
Fake ID
Fake ID
Last played on
Move (Reading Festival, 25 Aug 2017)
Rat Boy
Move (Reading Festival, 25 Aug 2017)
Upcoming Events
1
Jun
2019
Rat Boy, Wheatus, Ash, The Virginmarys, New Model Army, Carl Barât, Angelic Upstarts, Pretty Vicious, Lighthouse, Milk Teeth, The Last Internationale, Raging Speedhorn, Asylums, Ginger Wildheart, Wild Front, Coast to Coast, Press to MECO, The Men That Will Not Be Blamed For Nothing, Loathe, REWS, Cavalcade, The Black Roses, THECITYISOURS, Janus Stark, Mellor, Hands Off Gretel, Juicebox, Lock, Big Boy Bloater, Alexis Kings, Bang Bang Romeo, Rascalton, Flight Brigade, Bitch Falcon, Colt 45, Annabel Allum, Exist Immortal, Death Remains, Lebrock, Soeur, Saint Agnes, Healthy Junkies, Oxygen Thief, The Skinner Brothers, Black Futures, The Hyena Kill, Deux Furieuses, Riskee and the Ridicule, JOANovARC, The Wood Burning Savages, FAERS, Big Boy Bloater & the Limits, Black Orchid Empire, The Five Hundred, Playmaker, Luke Rainsford, Lots Holloway, The Dirty Strangers, Indian Queens, King Creature, Tokyo Taboo, Apollo Junction, The Idol Dead, Brightlight City, Matty James Cassidy, Funeral Shakes, KNOCKSVILLE, As Sirens Fall, No Violet, Phoxjaw, Coast to Coast UK, Panic Island, Late Night Legacy, Toffees, Mick O'Toole, Weekend Recovery, Thunder on the Left, The SoapGirls, Black Sixteen, Lee Patterson, Fine Creatures, This Year's Ghost, At The Sun, Bugeye, Rhyn, River Hounds, The Muffin Heads, The Silver Bayonets, Waco (UK), Repair to Ruin, Arcane Militia, PET NEEDS, Dead at Eleven, Glossii, Indya, Bexatron, Two Year Break, 10 Gauge, Colt48, The Good Tenants, The Gulps, Flavour Nurse, Man The Lifeboats, Flesh Tetris, Colt 48, Unknown Chapters, L Sicario, Sick Love, DAM_FINO, Plain Sails, Lunar Echoes, Jonny Weathers, Living On Universal Denial, Maxx Palmer, Albany (UK), Youth Illusion, The Wild Things UK, Ryuketsu Blizzard, Angerland, Rich Ragany & the Digressions and David Stevens And The Beguiled
Unknown venue, London, UK
Unknown venue, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2016
Reading
2016-08-28T00:01:19
28
Aug
2016
Reading + Leeds: 2016
Reading
T in the Park: 2016
Strathallan Castle
2016-07-09T00:01:19
9
Jul
2016
T in the Park: 2016
Strathallan Castle
Glastonbury: 2016
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2016-06-24T00:01:19
24
Jun
2016
Glastonbury: 2016
14:10
Worthy Farm, Pilton
6 Music Festival: 2016
Bristol
2016-02-13T00:01:19
13
Feb
2016
6 Music Festival: 2016
16:30
Bristol
