Generál70s Hungarian classic rock band. Formed 1971. Disbanded 1979
Generál
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1971
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5f61f110-f2be-458b-9d87-9bcc7bdee569
Generál Tracks
Sort by
GGGGGeneral
Generál
GGGGGeneral
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
GGGGGeneral
Last played on
Big in the Game
General
Big in the Game
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Big in the Game
Last played on
So Special
Generál
So Special
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
So Special
Last played on
Generál Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist