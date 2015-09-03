Thomas Brinkmann (born 1959) is a German producer of experimental minimal techno music. He began experimenting with records in the early eighties and released re-workings of material by fellow artists Mike Ink and Richie Hawtin in the second half of the 1990s. These productions were made by playing physically modified vinyl records on highly customized turntables with an additional tone arm.

Brinkmann later founded the Ernst record label and introduced his own productions on a series of 12" records taking their titles from female names. He has also produced for labels such as Traum Schallplatten, Raster-Noton and Mute Records (under the Soul Center alias).