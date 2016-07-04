MadnessEnglish pop/ska band. Formed 1976
Madness Biography (Wikipedia)
Madness are an English ska band from Camden Town, north London, who formed in 1976. One of the most prominent bands of the late-1970s and early-1980s two-tone ska revival, they continue to perform with six of the seven members of their classic line-up.
Madness achieved most of their success in the early to mid-1980s. Both Madness and UB40 spent 214 weeks on the UK singles charts over the course of the decade, holding the record for most weeks spent by a group in the 1980s UK singles charts. However, Madness did so in a shorter time period (1980–1986).
Madness have had 15 singles reach the UK top ten, which include "One Step Beyond", "Baggy Trousers" and "It Must Be Love", one UK number one single ("House of Fun") and two number ones in Ireland, "House of Fun" and "Wings of a Dove". "Our House" was their biggest US hit. In 2000 the band received the Ivor Novello Award from the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors for Outstanding Song Collection.
- Madness Live In Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04lt9gt.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04lt9gt.jpg2016-12-19T16:05:00.000ZMadness perform two songs live in Michael's Musicians Circle.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04lxss2
Madness Live In Session
- Suggs: Where Has The Ska Gone?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04c31x3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04c31x3.jpg2016-10-15T06:30:00.000ZKatie Puckrik poses six burning questions to the legend that is Suggs from Madness.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04c31x7
Suggs: Where Has The Ska Gone?
- Suggs: What Is Your Definition Of Love?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04c31yg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04c31yg.jpg2016-10-15T06:30:00.000ZKatie Puckrik poses six burning questions to the legend that is Suggs from Madness.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04c31yh
Suggs: What Is Your Definition Of Love?
- Madness - Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p047jncj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p047jncj.jpg2016-10-11T22:59:00.000ZThe North London nutty boys treat Hyde Park to a bunch of hits from their 40-year career.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p048p1j0
Madness - Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park 2016 Highlights
- [LISTEN] Suggs chats with 6 Music Breakfast about the new Madness album 'Can't Touch Us Now'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p044r204.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p044r204.jpg2016-08-15T08:10:00.000ZSuggs talks to Matt Everitt about the new album which features a song about Amy Winehousehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p044r21s
[LISTEN] Suggs chats with 6 Music Breakfast about the new Madness album 'Can't Touch Us Now'
- Madness - Glastonbury 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zglk9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zglk9.jpg2016-07-26T22:59:00.000ZSuggs and company perform some of their biggest hits.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03zlccw
Madness - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
- Lee Thompsonhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03frss1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03frss1.jpg2016-01-17T17:40:00.000ZLee Thompson chats to Johnnie Walker about his 70s with Madness!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03frss3
Lee Thompson
- Cathal Smyth Live in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02t4ml1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02t4ml1.jpg2015-06-07T13:05:00.000ZCathal Smyth of Madness plays two songs live for Sir Terry on Weekend Woganhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02t4mlp
Cathal Smyth Live in Session
- Clive Langer on Madness, Shipbuilding and new ventureshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02f6dc7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02f6dc7.jpg2014-12-14T14:26:00.000ZSuper-producer Clive Langer talks about fronting his own band after 35 years of producing iconic albums for others (including Elvis Costello, Morrissey and The Teardrop Explodes).https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02f6dfv
Clive Langer on Madness, Shipbuilding and new ventures
