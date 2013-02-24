Joey TempestBorn 19 August 1963
Rolf Magnus Joakim Larsson (born 19 August 1963), professionally known as Joey Tempest, is a Swedish singer, best known as the lead singer and main songwriter of the rock band Europe. He has written hits which include "The Final Countdown", "Rock the Night", "Cherokee" and "Superstitious".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
