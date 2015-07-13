Steel MagnoliaFormed 2009
Steel Magnolia
2009
Steel Magnolia Biography (Wikipedia)
Steel Magnolia was an American country music duo that won season two of the television talent show Can You Duet. The duo consisted of Meghan Linsey and her fiance, Joshua Scott Jones. After becoming the top winner on the show, the duo signed a recording contract with Big Machine Records, and released its debut single "Keep On Lovin' You" in August 2009, which was a Top 10 hit on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.
Steel Magnolia Tracks
Keep On Lovin' You
Steel Magnolia
Keep On Lovin' You
Keep On Lovin' You
Last Night Again
Steel Magnolia
Last Night Again
Last Night Again
Bulletproof
Steel Magnolia
Bulletproof
Bulletproof
