Severino GazzelloniBorn 5 January 1919. Died 21 November 1992
Severino Gazzelloni
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1919-01-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5f543587-f1b0-4111-83ce-83b831146ddb
Severino Gazzelloni Biography (Wikipedia)
Severino Gazzelloni (January 5, 1919 – November 21, 1992), was an Italian flute player.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Severino Gazzelloni Tracks
Sort by
Le marteau sans maitre (L'artisanat furieux)
Pierre Boulez
Le marteau sans maitre (L'artisanat furieux)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfyf.jpglink
Le marteau sans maitre (L'artisanat furieux)
Last played on
Flute Concerto in D
Severino Gazzelloni
Flute Concerto in D
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05c99jm.jpglink
Flute Concerto in D
Last played on
Concerto in G for flute and strings, Op. 10 No. 6, RV 437
Severino Gazzelloni
Concerto in G for flute and strings, Op. 10 No. 6, RV 437
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06c649g.jpglink
Concerto in G for flute and strings, Op. 10 No. 6, RV 437
Last played on
Concerto in D Op.10 No.3(RV428)'Il gardellino' (feat. I Musici)
Severino Gazzelloni
Concerto in D Op.10 No.3(RV428)'Il gardellino' (feat. I Musici)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05c99jm.jpglink
Concerto in D Op.10 No.3(RV428)'Il gardellino' (feat. I Musici)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1960: Prom 28
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebbzp6
Royal Albert Hall
1960-08-24T23:37:29
24
Aug
1960
Proms 1960: Prom 28
Royal Albert Hall
Severino Gazzelloni Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist