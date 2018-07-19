Quartetto Energie NoveFormed 2008
Quartetto Energie Nove
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2008
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5f5199d1-4916-4419-94fb-e7e8b0223530
Quartetto Energie Nove Biography (Wikipedia)
Quartetto Energie Nove is a string quartet founded in 2008 in Lugano, Switzerland. The group is composed of principal players of the Orchestra della Svizzera Italiana. They have performed at a number of international festivals. They record for Dynamic. The group has made a number of live radio and television recordings for RSI including Beethoven's Quartets Op. 74 and Op. 95.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Quartetto Energie Nove Tracks
Sort by
Comedians' Dance, from The Bartered Bride
Bedrich Smetana
Comedians' Dance, from The Bartered Bride
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxg6.jpglink
Comedians' Dance, from The Bartered Bride
Last played on
String Quartet No 1 in E minor, 'From My Life' (4th mvt)
Bedrich Smetana
String Quartet No 1 in E minor, 'From My Life' (4th mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxg6.jpglink
String Quartet No 1 in E minor, 'From My Life' (4th mvt)
Last played on
Back to artist