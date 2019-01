Quartetto Energie Nove is a string quartet founded in 2008 in Lugano, Switzerland. The group is composed of principal players of the Orchestra della Svizzera Italiana. They have performed at a number of international festivals. They record for Dynamic. The group has made a number of live radio and television recordings for RSI including Beethoven's Quartets Op. 74 and Op. 95.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia